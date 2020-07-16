|
Ward Lesley Anne Passed away peacefully
on 7th July 2020
at home aged 68 years
with her husband by her side.
She will be much missed by devoted husband Ricky, sister, Karen
and brother-in-law Pete.
Lesley is at peace now after
her journey with cancer.
A private family funeral service
will take place on 20th July 2020
at Rainsbrook Crematorium at 12.00pm. Family flowers only. Donations if desired can be made online to Muchloved.co.uk in aid of Macmillan nurses in memory of Lesley.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on July 16, 2020