|
|
|
BALE
Lloyd William
Died on 18th September 2020 aged 58 years.
Taken from us far too soon. Beautiful and special man with a big soft heart, kind, hardworking with a helpful hand to anyone, had huge empathy and respected people.
His beautiful smile will always be with us.
Lloyd loved life terribly and wanted to be here forever surrounded by his family, who he loved above everything, and his many friends.
Wonderful and loving husband of Karina, devoted, very proud and loving dad of three beautiful daughters Clare, Holly and little Maja. He was always there when they needed him. The greatest man and friend.
One of the best rugby players who loved his Newbold RFC team so much and devoted part of his life for his favourite sport.
Thank you for your endless love that helps me through each day and for the beautiful memories that will never fade away. Thank you for being a great dad.
May the winds of Heaven blow softly and whisper in your ear. How much we love you and miss you and wish that you were here.
You are near, even if we can't see you. You are with us, even if you are far away. You are in our hearts, our thoughts and in our life always.
Goodbye my love. Goodbye dad. We love you so much.
Karina, Clare, Holly and Maja.
Family flowers only. Donations in memory of Lloyd for Coventry Myton Hospice may be sent to Walton and Taylor, Funeral Directors, 16 Railway Terrace, Rugby, CV21 3EW, telephone 01788 543008. www.waltonandtaylor.co.uk/donate
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Oct. 1, 2020