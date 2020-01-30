|
Conning Lois Constance Died peacefully at University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire
on 22nd January 2020,
aged 89.
Lois will be fondly remembered
for her many years of being an
Ambulance driver in the last war and then a driving instructor in Rugby
at Conning School of Motoring.
Her commitment in bringing out the
full potential of all those she taught
to drive was well admired.
Her funeral a celebration of her life,
will be in the Avon Room,
Rainsbrook Crematorium at
11am on Friday 7th February.
No flowers please, instead donation are welcome to Pawprints Dog Rescue
and may be sent c/o
The Rugby Funeral Home,
104 Hillmorton Road, CV22 5AL,
01788 544644 or made online at
pawprintsdogrescue.org
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Jan. 30, 2020