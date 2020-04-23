|
|
|
COLLINS Lynn Roberta Passed away on 15th April 2020
aged 63 years.
All our love, Trevor, Tracey and Suzanne, Karen and Carl, Parka, Jackson and David.
Will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Due to current circumstances, Lynn's funeral will be attended by her immediate family only.
A future memorial service to celebrate her life will be held later on.
Donations for the UHCW Charity may be sent c/o Walton & Taylor Funeral Directors, 16 Railway Terrace, Rugby, CV21 3EW, telephone 01788 543008
or made online via www.waltonandtaylor.co.uk/obituaries
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Apr. 23, 2020