HICKINBOTHAM Lyris (Liz) Elizabeth The families of the above wish to announce the sad death of their Mum, Grandma and Great Grandma,
on 17th March 2020.
She died following a short illness,
aged 93 years.
She will be sadly missed by
Jane, Sarah and family as well as
her many friends.
She was well known to many
in the Rugby area and taught
in several schools, finishing latterly
at the Paddox School.
Sadly due to the Coronavirus,
we are unable to hold a church service or a funeral gathering and will therefore be holding a memorial service, to celebrate her life,
later in the summer.
For more information please visit www.waltonandtaylor.co.uk/obituaries or contact Walton and Taylor, Independent Funeral Directors
on 01788 543008.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Mar. 26, 2020