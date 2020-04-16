|
HICKINBOTHAM Lyris (Liz) Elizabeth The families of the above wish to announce the sad death of their Mum, Grandma and Great Grandma,
on 17th March 2020.
She died following a short illness.
She was well known to many in the Rugby area and taught in several schools, finishing latterly at the Paddox School. Due to the coronavirus a simple cremation service has taken place.
A memorial service will be held later in the summer to celebrate her life.
For more information and to make a donation to Myton Hospice in memory of Liz please visit www.waltonandtaylor.co.uk/obituaries or contact Walton and Taylor, Independent Funeral Directors on 01788 543008.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Apr. 16, 2020