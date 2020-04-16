Home

Lyris Hickinbotham Notice
HICKINBOTHAM Lyris (Liz) Elizabeth The families of the above wish to announce the sad death of their Mum, Grandma and Great Grandma,
on 17th March 2020.
She died following a short illness.
She was well known to many in the Rugby area and taught in several schools, finishing latterly at the Paddox School. Due to the coronavirus a simple cremation service has taken place.
A memorial service will be held later in the summer to celebrate her life.
For more information and to make a donation to Myton Hospice in memory of Liz please visit www.waltonandtaylor.co.uk/obituaries or contact Walton and Taylor, Independent Funeral Directors on 01788 543008.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Apr. 16, 2020
