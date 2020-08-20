|
Linton Mabel Passed away on the
29th July 2020, aged 84.
Mabel was a mother of 8 children
Carl, Angela, Leo, Darrell, Craig,
Diane, Susan and Alison.
A dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Grandma and Nan.
Our smiles do not demonstrate how many times we have broken down, cried or how much we love our mother.
Mother will be sadly missed.
Due to current government guidelines, after the funeral a catered reception so that mourners can gather together and reminisce on the life of their loved one and fried will not take place.
Any enquiries may be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby. CV22 7AL
01788 576099.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Aug. 20, 2020