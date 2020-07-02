|
|
|
Elson Margaret Joan
(Joan) Passed away peacefully on
27th June 2020, aged 97 years.
Beloved wife of Jack (dec).
Mother of Sheila & David (dec).
Mother in law to Allison and Ray.
Grandmother to Christopher and Emily, Jonathan & Yvonne, Mark & Emma.
Great gran to Lee, Timothy, Anthony , Katelyn & George and
a much beloved Aunt.
Will be so very missed .
RIP
A joint memorial for Joan and Jack is to be held when in happier times,
to celebrate their lives.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on July 2, 2020