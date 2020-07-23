|
SMITH Margaret Theresa
(nee Deery) Maggie Smith, adored, precious Mother of Graham, Helen and Theresa, Grandmother to Nikita, Lauren, Joel, Alexander and Isaac, Mother-in-law to Carole, Great-Grandmother to Belle, Maggie-Rose and Luna Blossom,
died 15th July 2020 after the
hardest fight of her life.
Both the Funeral Mass and Burial will be held on Tuesday 28th July 12:00pm at St Marie's RC Church, Dunchurch Road, Rugby, and a celebration of Maggie's life to be held afterwards
at Hibbert's Hall.
Due to Covid it's unclear on numbers allowed into the Church, but in any case, all welcome to the Churchyard.
Flowers c/o
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby.
CV22 7AL
01788 576099.
Donations to CAFOD
We miss you more than words
can say Mam. Heartbroken
RIP
Published in Rugby Advertiser on July 23, 2020