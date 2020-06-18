Home

Margaret Townsend

Margaret Townsend Notice
TOWNSEND Margaret Margaret passed away on
5th June 2020, aged 79 years.
Margaret will be sadly missed by
Brian, Family and Friends
The funeral service will be held
in the Drayton Chapel at
Rainsbrook Crematorium
on Wednesday 24th June.
Family flowers only by request.
Donations in memory of Margaret
may be made to Torch.
Any enquiries may be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby, CV22 7AL
01788 576099
Online condolences and
donations may be made at
margarettownsend.muchloved.com
Published in Rugby Advertiser on June 18, 2020
