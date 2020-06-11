|
Rowe Marjorie Died on 30th May 2020, aged 94 years, in Thurlaston Meadows Care Home.
Marjorie's funeral service will take place at Rainsbrook Crematorium on Wednesday 17th June 2020
at 10.00am.
Much loved Mother, Mother in Law, Grandma, Great Grandma,
missed and remembered forever.
Ken, Malcolm, Diane and all the family.
Family flowers only and any donations to Pawprints Dog Rescue, Rugby.
All enquiries to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby, CV22 7AL. Telephone 01788 576099
Published in Rugby Advertiser on June 11, 2020