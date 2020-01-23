|
Sims Marjorie Eleanor Sims Passed away peacefully on the
28th December 2019. Aged 95 years.
The funeral service will take place at Rainsbrook Crematorium at 10am
on the 3rd February.
This will be followed by a service to celebrate the life of Marjorie at
St Peter & St Johns church.
Marjorie will be sadly missed
by family and friends.
Family flowers only by request.
Donations in memory of Marjorie may be made to Myton Hospice and
St Peter and St John Church.
Any enquiries may be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby. CV22 7AL
01788 576099.
Online condolence and donations
may be made at www.heartofenglandfuneralcare.
co.uk
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Jan. 23, 2020