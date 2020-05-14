Home

BENNETT Martin Charles
"Grandad" Passed away peacefully on
1st May 2020, aged 88 years.

Beloved husband of Pearl, much loved Dad to Stephen, Richard, Jane and Ann,
Grandad to the whole family.

Martin will have an immediate family only funeral service at
Rainsbrook Crematorium on 26th May at 2pm, due to the current restrictions. A memorial reception for all will be held later on in the year.

The family would like to thank all the staff at Dewar Close Care Home for all their care and support for Martin.

He will be sadly missed by all.

All enquires to
Wilf Smith and Son Funeral Care
Published in Rugby Advertiser on May 14, 2020
