Cray (née Loman)
Mary After suffering for
two years with Motor Neurone Disease, passed peacefully away
on Sunday 24th May 2020.
Sadly missed by Husband Mick, Son Tim, Twin sister Liz and brother John.
A private family service to take place.
Any donations in memory of
Mary can be to the Motor Neurone Disease charity on
https://marycray.muchloved.com/
Any enquiries may be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby. CV22 7AL
01788 576099.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on May 28, 2020