Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Rugby
38 Bilton Road
Rugby, Warwickshire CV22 7AL
01788 576099
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Gavin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Gavin

Notice Condolences

Mary Gavin Notice
GAVIN Mary Gwendoline (Wendy) Passed away peacefully at home on October 12th 2020 aged 89 years.
The beloved Wife of Malcolm
and a wonderful Mam to
Sue, Helen and Debbie.
Wendy will be greatly missed
by all her family and friends.
A funeral service will take place at
Rainsbrook Crematorium but due
to current restrictions on numbers
of attendees the service will be
a private family gathering.
Family flowers only please, however
donations in Wendy's memory
are being accepted to benefit
the British Heart Foundation.
These may be made via
www.heartofenglandfuneralcare.
co.uk.
All enquiries to
The Heart of England Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby, CV22 7AL
or Tel: 01788 5799
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Oct. 29, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -