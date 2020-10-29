|
|
|
GAVIN Mary Gwendoline (Wendy) Passed away peacefully at home on October 12th 2020 aged 89 years.
The beloved Wife of Malcolm
and a wonderful Mam to
Sue, Helen and Debbie.
Wendy will be greatly missed
by all her family and friends.
A funeral service will take place at
Rainsbrook Crematorium but due
to current restrictions on numbers
of attendees the service will be
a private family gathering.
Family flowers only please, however
donations in Wendy's memory
are being accepted to benefit
the British Heart Foundation.
These may be made via
www.heartofenglandfuneralcare.
co.uk.
All enquiries to
The Heart of England Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby, CV22 7AL
or Tel: 01788 5799
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Oct. 29, 2020