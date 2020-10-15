|
|
|
Gillings Mary Eileen Edith
(Eileen) Formerly of Bilton
Passed away peacefully at
Granville House Care Home on
September 25th, 2020,
aged 103 years.
Beloved wife of the late John,
dearly loved mum of
Len and Susan, Chris and Bill.
Much loved grandmother
& great-grandmother,
sadly missed by us all.
Our Sincere thanks to all at
Granville House for their care of Mum.
Funeral by invitation only on
Thursday 22nd October 2020 at 2pm
at St Mark's Church, Bilton
followed by private cremation
at Rainsbrook Crematorium at 3pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of Eileen
may be made to the
Air Ambulance, Warwickshire.
Any enquiries may be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby.
CV22 7AL 01788 576099.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Oct. 15, 2020