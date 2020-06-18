Home

Mary Kingston

Mary Kingston Notice
Kingston Mary Elizabeth
nee Blundy Passed away peacefully at
Chimney's Care Home on
8/6/2020, aged 94.

Much loved wife of the late Reg.
Loving Mother to Diane, Robert, Dawn, Kevin and Joanne. Mother-in-law of Paul, David, Darren and Carole.
Loving Nan, Great Nan
and Great Great Nan.

Family flowers only by request.
Donations to the Air Ambulance and Help for Heroes online at marykingston.muchloved.com

Any enquiries may be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby, CV22 7AL
01788 576099
Published in Rugby Advertiser on June 18, 2020
