Mary McKeown

Mary McKeown Notice
McKeown
Mary Passed away peacefully on
Friday 24th July 2020
aged 87 years at
Clifton Court Nursing Home.

Loving mum to Sandra and Donna
and wonderful nan to
Sean, Liam, Connor and Holly.

Funeral will take place at
English Martyrs Church on
Friday 14 August with burial
at Watts Lane Cemetery.

Due to Covid 19 restrictions,
numbers are currently restricted.
If you wish to pay your respects to Mary you may do this by standing along High Street by the Church at 12:15pm.

All enquiries to the
Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby, CV22 7AL.
Telephone 01788 576099
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Aug. 6, 2020
