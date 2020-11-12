Home

Douglas Maureen Passed away peacefully at home on 11th October 2020,
aged 84, reunited with her husband Alan.
Loving Mother of Chris and Grandmother to Scott and Josh.
She will be sadly missed by all her
family and friends.
Maureen's funeral service will take place at Oakley Wood Crematorium on Friday 20th November at 3pm.
Sadly due to current restrictions
this is by invitation only.
Family Flowers only please.
Donations to Myton Hospice via https://maureendouglas.muchloved.com/
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Nov. 12, 2020
