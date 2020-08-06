|
|
|
Smith Maureen Hilda
(nee Green) 1935- 2020
It is with a heavy heart,
that on 15th July 2020,
our beloved Mother, Nan,
Mother-In-Law and friend, sadly but peacefully passed away.
The funeral will be held at
Rainsbrook Crematorium in Rugby,
at 3pm on Thursday 13th August, Government guidelines only
16 people allowed to attend, these
will be done by invite.
Please feel free to pay your respects by watching the live video link details can be given by the funeral home.
Maureen was a wonderful,
loyal friend to many and certainly
the heart of our family.
Family flowers only, any donations to Air Ambulance and Macmillan support are welcome through Maureen-smith-1935-2020.muchloved.com
Chris, Tina, Jenna,
Christopher and Maggie
Any enquiries may be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby. CV22 7AL
01788 576099.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Aug. 6, 2020