Maurice Cockerill

Maurice Cockerill Notice
Cockerill Maurice Passed away peacefully at the Elms Residential Care Home, Clifton on the
21st June 2020, aged 92 years.

Dearly beloved husband of Sheila, father and step-father to David, Tony, Graham, Steven, Audra and Grahame and loving grandpa to grandsons, granddaughters and
great grandchildren.

A family service will take place on Thursday 16th July at 1.00pm at Rainsbrook Crematorium.
Wilf Smith and Son, 25 Main Street, Bilton, Rugby, CV22 7NQ,
Tel. 01788 814157
Published in Rugby Advertiser on July 9, 2020
