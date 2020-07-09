|
|
|
Turner Mavis 26/09/1929 - 05/07/2020
Passed away peacefully, aged 90 years.
Funeral service to be held on
Thursday 16th July, 2pm at
Rainsbrook Crematorium.
Due to number restrictions still in
place the family ask you to contact Steve Turner if you would like to attend and a celebration of Mavis' life will
be taking place at a later date of
which all will be welcome to.
Donations, if desired, are going to the ATOFEC Female Association in the
Bono region of Ghana, which helps young girls achieve life skills.
Please give these to Steve Turner or by bank transfer to S Turner Barclays bank 20-21-78 ac. no. 40895482.
100% of donations will be forwarded to the charity who will display a picture of mum in the education centre.
All enquiries to -
John Taylor Funeralcare
30 Regent Street,
Rugby,
Tel 01788 540955.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on July 9, 2020