Neville Funeral Service (Shefford)
24 Clifton Road
Shefford, Bedfordshire SG17 5AE
01462 813258
Mavis Vincent

Mavis Vincent Notice
VINCEN Mavis Ann of Kilsby, Nr Rugby,
aged 84 years.
Beloved wife of Ronald Vincent (Deceased),
much loved mother of Alyson and
Hayley and mother in law to Scott and Wayne. Cherished grandmother of Tara, Jake, Ethan and Thea.
Due to current restrictions a private family ceremony for Mavis
will be held in due course.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired to be made to Alzheimer's Society UK.
Further enquires to
Neville Funeral Service
24 Clifton Road, Shefford.
Telephone: 01462 813258
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Apr. 16, 2020
