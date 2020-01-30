|
GRAY Michael Charles Died peacefully on 12th January 2020 aged 91, at University Hospital, Coventry.
A loving and caring husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
The funeral service will be held at
St George's Church, St John's Avenue, Rugby on Wednesday 5th February
at 12.15pm followed by a committal
in the Drayton Room at
Rainsbrook Crematorium.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired, to
Christian Aid may be sent to
Walton and Taylor, Funeral Directors,
16 Railway Terrace, Rugby, CV21 3EW, telephone 01788 543008. www.waltonandtaylor.co.uk/donate
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Jan. 30, 2020