KAVANAGH Michael It is with great sadness that we announce the death of
Michael Kavanagh, 75,
of McKinnell Crescent,
Rugby Warwickshire.
He passed away on Sunday May 10th at the University Hospitals Coventry & Warwickshire following a period of
ill-health and treatment for Lymphoma. The beloved husband, Dad, Grandad and Father-in-Law is survived
by his wife, Liz and
his sons Simon and Stephen.
Michael moved to Rugby, aged 16 to complete an apprenticeship at the BTH from 1960 to 1965 where he made many life-long friends.
He entered the Merchant Navy for a period after his apprenticeship working for Blue Funnel.
Michael returned to the AEI for a short time before working for Sealink from 1976 to 1986 making further friends for life during this time.
From 1978 to 1984 he studied with the Open University gaining a Batchelors degree in Science.
His love for learning was evident
in all areas of his life.
He was a keen footballer playing for Coton House, AEI, Rugby Rangers & Valley Sports among others.
He taught himself to play squash and was a member of Rugby Stags Squash Club from the late 70's to the early 2000's where he played for the club in league competitions and helped to establish and coach the children's section. From the mid 1980s he rekindled his passion for golf and connected with old friends and made new ones, playing as often as he could at Rugby Golf course for many years. Michael was a quiet, sociable man and made friends whatever the occasion.
He was a keen gardener throughout his life and in retirement he loved to spend hours in the garden working hard and enjoying what he had created.
Michael's real passion was his family. He had a knack for turning almost any situation, no matter how mundane, into an adventure; one everyone wanted to go on. He loved to spend time with his four grandchildren, George, Stanley, Ellen and Alex as well as the wider family of nieces, nephews and their children. He was never happier than when following a shared interest with them or teaching them something new. In 2011 Michael and Liz bought a house in the Mosel Valley in Germany, renovated it and created a family holiday home realising a long held dream to do so.
Due to the current restrictions the funeral will be a private service
for immediate family only.
At a later date the family will
arrange a memorial event to which all who knew Michael will be welcome.
If you would like to make a charitable donation to Lymphoma Action please visit the following link: https://bit.ly/mkavanagh.
All enquiries to The Co-operative Funeralcare, 38 Bilton Road, Rugby, CV22 7AL. Telephone 01788 576099
Published in Rugby Advertiser on May 21, 2020