|
|
|
Leslie Michael Ian Passed away peacefully at UHCW on 13th May.
Beloved husband of Christine, loving dad of Hayley, Alex and son in law Dave. Dear brother of Lynda,
Karen and Jane.
A private funeral will be held at Canley Crematorium on Tuesday 26th May.
A celebration of Michael's life for family and friends will be arranged
when circumstances allow.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired to Alzheimer's Society or Dementia UK via michaelleslie.muchloved.com
Enquiries to The Co-operative Funeral Care Tel: 02476 225826.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on May 21, 2020