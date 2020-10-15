|
RINGHAM Michael John Born on 13th of March 1942 at Woodford Halse, passed away suddenly on Thursday 10th September 2020
at Walsgrave hospital.
Loving husband to Lynne, father of Helen and brother to Lorna, dearly loved by all his family and friends.
Michael's Funeral Service will
take place at Rainsbrook on
Tuesday 20th October at 12 pm.
Due to COVID 19 restrictions
it will be by invitation only.
Donations, if desired, can be made
to The Air Ambulance via michaelringham.muchloved.com.
All enquiries to The Co-operative Funeralcare, 38 Bilton Road, Rugby, CV22 7AL. Telephone 01788 576099.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Oct. 15, 2020