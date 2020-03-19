Home

Fennell Mollie Peacefully on 6th March 2020,
Mollie aged 96 years.
Re-united with her loving husband Bill.
She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.
Mollie's Funeral will be held at the South Chapel, Oakley Wood Crematorium, Leamington Spa on Tuesday 31st March at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired are being
received by the family for the
Air Ambulance or Cancer Research.
All further enquiries to
Tower's and Son Funeral Directors,
Church Street, Crick, NN6 7TP.
Telephone 01788 822349
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Mar. 19, 2020
