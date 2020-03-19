|
O'Meara Nada
(née Hall) Passed away peacefully
on 4th March 2020.
Loving and caring, Wife to Mick, Mother to Jessica, and Daughter to Vanda.
Nada will be deeply missed by
all who knew and loved her.
In our thoughts and hearts forever.
A Service to celebrate her life will be held at Rainsbrook Crematorium,
Avon Suite on Wednesday 25th March 2020 at 1 o'clock.
Enquiries c/o Revel Funeral Service.
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired to Myton Hospice & Cats Protection League may be given on the day or c/o Revel Funeral Service, Bretford House, Bretford, CV23 0JZ. 02476 544953 / 01788 832126.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Mar. 19, 2020