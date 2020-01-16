|
CROWE Nev Much loved, devoted and caring husband, father,
father-in-law and Grampy.
Passed away peacefully
1st January 2020,
aged 66 years.
Taken from us too soon.
Forever in our thoughts and hearts,
Jen, Andy, Shannon,
Austin & Caoimhe.
Funeral service to be held at
Rainsbrook Crematorium
Friday 24th January 11.00am.
Smart/casual, add a touch of
red if you wish...Nev's colour!
Family flowers only,
donations in memory of Nev
may be made to
Myton Hospice, Warwick.
For further information please contact
Wilf Smith & Son Funeral Directors
25 Main Street, Bilton, Rugby,
CV22 7NQ, 01788 814157
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Jan. 16, 2020