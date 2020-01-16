|
|
|
Hobday Nicholas John Passed away peacefully on
22nd December 2019, aged 70 years.
Beloved Husband of Alison (deceased), much loved Dad of Katy and Susie.
The funeral service will be held at
St Peters Church, Dunchurch
on 21st January at 10am.
Flowers are welcome and can be
sent to the Co-operative Funeral
Care, 38 Bilton Road, Rugby.
Donations if desired may be given
in aid of the Huntington's Disease Association.
Any enquiries may be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby.
CV22 7AL
01788 576099.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Jan. 16, 2020