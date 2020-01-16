|
|
|
Noble Nigel John
(BSc Honours) Sadly died December 27th, 2019
(in Norfolk) at home cared for by his wife Liz, daughters Jo & Katie
and families with
unconditional love and respect.
Supported by wonderful nurses from Hospice at Home team and Doctors.
Funeral service will be held at
St John the Baptist Church, Coltishall Norfolk on Monday, January 27th 2020 at 12 noon.
Family request no flowers but donations to be split between the Norfolk Heart Trust and the Big C, dedicated nearer to home.
(please make cheques payable to the charities) c/o Wroxham Funeralcare inc Broadland Funeral Service,
102 Norwich Road, Wroxham, Norwich, NR12 8RY. Tel 01603 783797.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Jan. 16, 2020