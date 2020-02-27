|
TALBOT Norah Elizabeth
"Betty" Passed away peacefully on
3rd February after a lifetime in
Bilton, aged 97 years.
Devoted widow of Jack, mother of
John and Peter, mother in law of
Lucy and Clare, Nan of Caytie, Jonny, Ellie, Henry and Justin, Greatnan of Dexter, and special auntie of Elisabeth.
A Celebration of her life will be held at the Christadelphian Hall, Oliver Street, Rugby on Wednesday 11th March at 1.30 following a private family funeral.
Family flowers only. Donations to www.Meal-a-Day.org or on the day.
Maranatha.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Feb. 27, 2020