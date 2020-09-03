|
|
|
Ward Norma Passed away peacefully at home on 22nd August 2020,
aged 82 years.
Dearly loved wife of Clem and much loved Mum of Steph, Angie and Richard, her grandchildren and
great-grandchildren
and the wider family.
A truly wonderful lady who will be sadly missed by everyone who knew her.
Norma's funeral service will take place on Tuesday 15th September at Rainsbrook Crematorium.
Close family only to attend.
Family flowers only.
All enquiries to Wilf Smith and Son Funeral Services, 25 Main Street, Bilton, Rugby, CV22 7NQ,
tel. 01788 814157.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Sept. 3, 2020