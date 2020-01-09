|
LINES Norman Trevor 21.07.1927 - 25.12.2019
Husband to the late Gwen, loving Father to Graham and Ian,
Father-in-law to Julie and Camilla and Grandfather to Sarah, Ryan and Daryl. Passed away peacefully on Christmas Day at UHCW after a short illness. Norman's Funeral Service will take place on Friday 7th February 2020 at 2pm at Rainsbrook Crematorium (Avon Chapel). Family Flowers only but donations if wished for Dementia UK. All enquiries to Wilf Smith & Son Funeral Directors, 25 Main Street, Bilton, Rugby, CV22 7NQ.
Telephone 01788 814157
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Jan. 9, 2020