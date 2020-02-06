Home

Owen Williams

Owen Williams Notice
WILLIAMS Owen Tudur Owen passed away on
11th January, aged 68 years.
He will be sadly missed by his
loving wife Lyn, his sons Gareth and Paul, Claire, grandson Harvey
and brother in law Bill.
The Funeral Service to be held on
Wednesday 26th February at 10:00am
at Rainsbrook Crematorium
Avon Chapel.
Family flowers only by request.
Donations in memory of Owen
may be made to the Mind Charity.
Any enquiries may be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road,
Rugby, CV22 7AL
01788 576099
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Feb. 6, 2020
