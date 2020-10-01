|
Croft Pamela Passed away peacefully on the
16th September 2020, aged 77 years.
The funeral service will take place at
St Peter and St John Church on Tuesday 6th October 2020 at 10am, followed by a burial at
Whinfield Cemetery.
Due to the current restrictions,
this will be a private family funeral.
Any donations in memory of Pamela
can be made directly to the RSPCA.
Any enquiries may be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby. CV22 7AL
01788 576099.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Oct. 1, 2020