WATSON Pamela Alice Aged 89 years.
Slipped quietly to sleep on
22nd September 2020
and now at peace.
The most selfless, kind and beautiful person inside and out.
Loved and remembered forever by husband Leo and Family.
The funeral service will be held in the Avon Chapel at
Rainsbrook Crematorium on
Tuesday 13th October 2020
Family flowers only by request.
Donations in memory of Pamela may be made to Alzheimer's Society.
Any enquiries may be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby, CV22 7AL
01788 576099
Online condolences and donations may be made at
pamela-watson-1931-2020.muchloved.com/
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Oct. 8, 2020