Patricia Bolton

Patricia Bolton Notice
Bolton Patricia Sylvia (Pat) 25.04.1939 - 16.09.2020

Passed away at University Hospital Coventry after a short illness.

Will be sadly missed by Gerald,
her husband of 63 years,
daughter Jacqueline and
husband Mick, son Stuart and
wife Helena, and grandchildren Danielle, Dominic,
Abigail and Stephanie.

Funeral to take place at
Rainsbrook Crematorium.

Any enquiries may be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby, CV22 7AL
Tel: 01788 576099
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Sept. 24, 2020
