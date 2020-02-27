|
RODEN Patricia It is with great sadness that
we announce the peaceful passing
of Patricia on February 19th 2020,
aged 94, now reunited with her
late husband Patrick who
passed away in 1999.
Much loved sister to Anne,
Mum to Chris & John, Grandmother
to Ben, Bec, Sean, Zach & Josh,
Great Grandmother to Abi & Jack,
Aunt to Stuart and close friend to Nicky.
A funeral service will be held at
St. Marie's Church, Dunchurch Road, Rugby at 2.00pm on March 19th 2020.
All flowers & enquiries to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby
CV22 7AL.
Tel: 01788 576099
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Feb. 27, 2020