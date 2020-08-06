|
|
|
DUBERY Paul Sidney George Aged 80 years.
Loving and devoted husband to Sheila, passed away on
Sunday, 26th July 2020, after a short illness, surrounded by his family.
A very special father to Alison, Ian and Christopher, and father-in-law to Brian, Lorena and Catherine.
Beloved grandfather to Rory, Nat, Thomas, Oliver and Eddie.
Paul was a highly respected engineer and will be remembered by colleagues at Cegelec formerly known as
GEC Electrical Projects based in
Boughton Road, Rugby.
A family service will be held on
6th August 2020 at 11.00am at
Rainsbrook Crematorium.
Donations if desired to
Wateraid.org.
We will miss you more
than words can say.
Any enquiries may be made to
Rugby Funeral Home,
Hillmorton Road
Rugby
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Aug. 6, 2020