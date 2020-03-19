|
|
|
DUFFY Pauletta Elizabeth
'Polly' Passed away on 27th February 2020 aged 72 years.
Loving wife to David.
Funeral service to take place at
St Mary's Church, Clifton upon Dunsmore on Thursday 26th March 2020 at 11.00am followed by an interment in Clifton Parish Cemetery.
Family flowers only.
Donations in memory of Polly for the Redwings Horse Sanctuary
may be sent to
Walton and Taylor, Funeral Directors,
16 Railway Terrace, Rugby,
CV21 3EW, telephone 01788 543008.
www.waltonandtaylor.co.uk/donate
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Mar. 19, 2020