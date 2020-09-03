|
|
|
DIACK Pauline 29th January 1950
Our Pauline was taken by the Angels
28th August 2020.
Funeral mass to take place on Wednesday 9th September 2020
at St Maries Church at 12 noon.
Burial to follow at St Boltophs, Newbold alongside her family.
Although Covid restrictions
are in place, the family wish to
welcome all those who wish to
attend to the church grounds
and place of rest to say goodbye.
The family will contact you
directly if you are to be one
of the 30 allowed in the church.
Flowers C/O John Taylor Funeralcare
30 Regent Street, Rugby, CV21 2PS.
Donations can be made directly to Macmillan in memory of Pauline.
Night night, God bless,
love always, your devoted twin Lolo,
sisters Annie & Marie, devoted Nephew Joel, Jilly & Jem and all of the family xx
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Sept. 3, 2020