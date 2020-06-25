|
|
|
NELSON Pearl
aka Miss Pearl Passed away on 14th June 2020,
aged 86 years.
The funeral service will take place on
Friday 3 rd July 2020 at 10:00am at
Whinfield Cemetery, Butlin Road,
Rugby CV21 3SB
The family have requested colourful clothing be worn.
Pearl will be sadly missed by
Patricia, Pauline, Janet, Selvin,
Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren and many friends.
Family request red roses please.
Donations in memory of Pearl may be made to Alzheimers Charity.
Any enquiries may be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby, CV22 7AL
01788 576099
Online condolences and donations
may be made at pearlnelson.muchloved.com
Published in Rugby Advertiser on June 25, 2020