Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Aland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Aland

Notice Condolences

Peter Aland Notice
ALAND Peter John Passed away peacefully on Tuesday
3rd March 2020, aged 87 years.
Much loved Dad to Robert,
Tracey and Michael, loving
Grandad & Big Grandad.
The Funeral Service will be held
in the Avon Chapel of Rainsbrook
Crematorium on Thursday
26th March 2020 at 13:00.
Family flowers only by request.
Donations if desired may be given
in aid of Leukemia UK.
Any enquiries may be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby.
CV22 7AL
01788 576099.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -