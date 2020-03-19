|
|
|
ALAND Peter John Passed away peacefully on Tuesday
3rd March 2020, aged 87 years.
Much loved Dad to Robert,
Tracey and Michael, loving
Grandad & Big Grandad.
The Funeral Service will be held
in the Avon Chapel of Rainsbrook
Crematorium on Thursday
26th March 2020 at 13:00.
Family flowers only by request.
Donations if desired may be given
in aid of Leukemia UK.
Any enquiries may be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby.
CV22 7AL
01788 576099.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Mar. 19, 2020