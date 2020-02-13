|
|
|
DAVIES Peter Robert Blake Passed away peacefully at home on
Monday 3rd February 2020, aged 79.
Loving husband to Marjorie, father
to Grace and Simon, father in law to
Debbie, grandfather to Daniel and
Joanna and brother to Rosemary.
Funeral service to be held on
Wednesday 19th February 2020
at 12.30pm at St Matthews &
St Oswald's Church, Lawford Road,
Rugby, CV21 2HR.
Family flowers only. Donations if
desired to St Matthews & St Oswalds
Church or Hope 4 and may be sent c/o
The Rugby Funeral Home, 104
Hillmorton Road, Rugby, CV22 5AL.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Feb. 13, 2020