The Rugby Funeral Home
104 Hillmorton Road
Rugby, Warwickshire CV22 5AL
01788 544644
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
12:30
St Matthews & St Oswald's Church
Lawford Road
Rugby
Peter Davies Notice
DAVIES Peter Robert Blake Passed away peacefully at home on
Monday 3rd February 2020, aged 79.
Loving husband to Marjorie, father
to Grace and Simon, father in law to
Debbie, grandfather to Daniel and
Joanna and brother to Rosemary.
Funeral service to be held on
Wednesday 19th February 2020
at 12.30pm at St Matthews &
St Oswald's Church, Lawford Road,
Rugby, CV21 2HR.
Family flowers only. Donations if
desired to St Matthews & St Oswalds
Church or Hope 4 and may be sent c/o
The Rugby Funeral Home, 104
Hillmorton Road, Rugby, CV22 5AL.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Feb. 13, 2020
