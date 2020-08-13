Home

Peter Halliday

Peter Halliday Notice
HALLIDAY Peter 1944 - 2020
Passed away peacefully
after a brave fight and now at rest
with his beloved wife Jean.
A much loved dad to Caroline and Adam, wonderful father-in-law to Dave, and devoted grandad to
Izzy, Charlie and Harry.
He will be sadly missed by
all of his family and friends.
Donations, if desired, are welcome
to British Heart Foundation via
Walton and Taylor Funeral Directors,
16 Railway Terrace, Rugby, CV21 3EW
www.waltonandtaylor.co.uk/donate
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Aug. 13, 2020
