WESTON Peter Stephen Passed away on 20th October 2020
aged 62 years.
Peter will be deeply missed by
all who knew and loved him.
Always in our thoughts,
forever in our hearts.
Due to current restrictions
a private funeral service will be held
at Rainsbrook Crematorium
by invitation only on
Wednesday 18th November 2020.
The funerals service will be available to live stream, all enquiries to Revel Funeral Service, Bretford House, Bretford. 02476 544953.
Donations if desired to
Cancer Research UK may be sent
c/o Revel Funeral Service.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Nov. 5, 2020